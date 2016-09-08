Lions at Colts practice report: Sept. 8

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|C
|Graham Glasgow
|toe
|FP
|FP
|T
|Corey Robinson
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Golden Tate
|ankle
|LP
|FP
Indianapolis Colts
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|CB
|Darius Butler
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|CB
|Vontae Davis
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|S
|Clayton Geathers
|foot
|NP
|NP
|DT
|Henry Anderson
|knee
|LP
|LP
|G
|Joe Haeg
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|DE
|Kendall Langford
|knee
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Andrew Luck
|right shoulder
|LP
|LP
|G
|Jack Mewhort
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Sio Moore
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|G
|Joe Reitz
|back
|LP
|LP
*
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play