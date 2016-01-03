Lions at Bears preview

His 1.7 interception percentage is a career low. That percentage is currently second best in single season franchise history.

Cutler has averaged 300 yards passing in his last four matchups vs. Detroit, but has seven interceptions to six touchdowns in those contests. The Lions have won all four games.

When Cutler makes mistakes, the Lions typically win.

Contain Forte & Langford

The Bears' skill positions have been devastated by injury this season. Alshon Jeffery, Kevin White and Martellus Bennett are all on injured reserve.

Running back Matt Forte is one of the lone big-play threats left for the Bears offense. He and Jeremy Langford have had to carry much more of the load with all the injuries.

Forte has 822 rushing yards and 355 receiving, becoming the fifth player in NFL history with at least eight seasons with 800 rushing yards and 300 receiving. He's averaging nearly 100 scrimmage yards per game this season.

Langford has a rushing touchdown in four straight games and 802 yards from scrimmage (523 rushing & 279 receiving). He has an 83-yard reception this season, so he can make big plays, too.

Finish strong

This season hasn't gone anything like the Lions had hoped and it cost the team president, general manager and three offensive coaches their jobs along the way.

They're trying to go 6-2 after a 1-7 start. There's no trophies or playoff invitations for moral victories like a good second half, but it says a lot about this team and this coaching staff to finish strong after a disastrous start.

"I think it's very important in all aspects, actually, and particularly with the way our guys have been playing as of late, this is very important to just continue to show some improvements," Caldwell said. "You only have 16 opportunities to do so, so it's pretty valuable."

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS 2015 regular season stats Lions Bears Record 6-9 6-9 Points per game 22.3 (18) 21.0 (22) Total yards per game 346.5 (18) 344.8 (20) Rushing yards 84.5 (31) 116.2 (12) Passing yards 262.0 (9) 228.6 (23) 3rd down offense % 36.8 (23t) 41.5 (10) Points allowed 25.3 (25) 24.9 (20) Total yards allowed 350.1 (17) 345.2 (27) Rushing yards allowed 112.6 (19) 124.5 (27) Passing yards allowed 237.0 (14) 220.7 (4) 3rd down defense % 39.9 (18) 44.5 (29) Turnover ratio -9 (29) -1 (19)