Lions at Bears practice report: Sept. 28

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|NP
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|ankle
|NP
|DE
|Wallace Gilberry
|abdomen
|NP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|quad
|NP
|LB
|Antwione Williams
|hamstring
|NP
|CB
|Adairius Barnes
|ankle
|LP
|T
|Riley Reiff
|ankle
|LP
|DE
|Devin Taylor
|ankle
|LP
|S
|Tavon Wilson
|neck
|LP
Chicago Bears
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|RB
|Ka'Deem Carey
|hamstring
|NP
|DL
|Eddie Goldman
|ankle
|NP
|DB
|Harold Jones-Quartey
|concussion
|NP
|RB
|Jeremy Langford
|ankle
|NP
|LB
|Danny Trevathan
|thumb
|NP
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|toe
|LP
|QB
|Jay Cutler
|right thumb
|LP
|LB
|Jerrell Freeman
|ribs
|LP
|WR
|Alshon Jeffery
|knee
|LP
|G
|Kyle Long
|shoulder
|LP
|DB
|Sherrick McManis
|hamstring
|LP
|DB
|Tracy Porter
|knee
|LP
|G
|Josh Sitton
|shoulder
|LP
|DT
|Mitch Unrein
|knee
|LP
|LB
|Willie Young
|knee
|LP
*
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play