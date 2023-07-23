Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs:
PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES
- Brian Hudspeth – Director of College Scouting
- Ademi Smith – Scout, Auxiliary
- Blake Ask – Personnel Assistant, Pro
- Joe Harvey – Personnel Assistant, College
- Austin White – Scouting Assistant
- Brianna Howard – Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES
- Caio Brighenti – Manager, Football Information
- Chase Clark – Assistant Equipment Manager
- Toby Junker – Analyst, Football Information
- Liz Laux – Manager, Football Executive Operations
- Shelby Price – Video Operations Coordinator