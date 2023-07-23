Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

Jul 23, 2023 at 06:00 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs:

PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES

  • Brian Hudspeth – Director of College Scouting
  • Ademi Smith – Scout, Auxiliary
  • Blake Ask – Personnel Assistant, Pro
  • Joe Harvey – Personnel Assistant, College
  • Austin White – Scouting Assistant
  • Brianna Howard – Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES

  • Caio Brighenti – Manager, Football Information
  • Chase Clark – Assistant Equipment Manager
  • Toby Junker – Analyst, Football Information
  • Liz Laux – Manager, Football Executive Operations
  • Shelby Price – Video Operations Coordinator

