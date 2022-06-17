Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

Jun 17, 2022 at 09:43 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs.

PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES

Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel

Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Ademi Smith – Scout

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES

Mike Disner ­– Chief Operating Officer

Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration

Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations

Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration

