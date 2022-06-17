Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs.
PLAYER PERSONNEL UPDATES
Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel
Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting
Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
Ademi Smith – Scout
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS UPDATES
Mike Disner – Chief Operating Officer
Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration
Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations
Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration