Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions have waived the following players:
WR Travis Fulgham
G Josh Garnett
DB Michael Jackson
WR Chris Lacy
LB Christian Sam
DE Jonathan Wynn
Following today's transactions, the Lions established their 80-player active roster.
Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 07:30 AM
