Lions announce 2021 player personnel staff

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's personnel staff:
2021 DETROIT LIONS PLAYER PERSONNEL STAFF
Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager
Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager
Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel
John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive
Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting
Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting
Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement
Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives
Brian Hudspeth – National Scout
Mark Olson – National Scout
Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout
Cary Conklin – Area Scout
Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout
Steve Neal – Area Scout
Scott Sika – Area Scout
Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout
Jordan Martin – Area Scout
Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout
Justin Licker – Pro Scout
Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout
Bird Sherrill - Scout
Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration
Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant
Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant
Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant
Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant
In addition, the Lions announced the following Football Operations staff updates:
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS
Jon Dykema – Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel
Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations
PLAYER WELLNESS
Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement
Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement
Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician