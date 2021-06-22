Lions announce 2021 player personnel staff

Jun 22, 2021 at 03:06 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's personnel staff:

2021 DETROIT LIONS PLAYER PERSONNEL STAFF

Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager

Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager

Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel

John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive

Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting

Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting

Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement

Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives

Brian Hudspeth – National Scout

Mark Olson – National Scout

Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout

Cary Conklin – Area Scout

Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout

Steve Neal – Area Scout

Scott Sika – Area Scout

Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout

Jordan Martin – Area Scout

Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout

Justin Licker – Pro Scout

Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout

Bird Sherrill - Scout

Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration

Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant

Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant

Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant

Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant

In addition, the Lions announced the following Football Operations staff updates:

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS

Jon Dykema ­– Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel

Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations

PLAYER WELLNESS

Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement

Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement

Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician

Related Content

news

2021 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that the following players will participate in the team's 2021 Rookie Minicamp
news

Lions announce 2021 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday their 2021 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, their third MNF game at Lambeau Field in the past five seasons and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Lions sign OL Frank Ragnow to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Darren Fells

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent TE Darren Fells.
news

Lions sign free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim.
news

Lions agree to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for OL Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of OL Frank Ragnow.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Quinton Dunbar

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder.
news

Lions sign free agent WR Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed free agent WR Kalif Raymond.
Advertising