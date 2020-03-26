Lions agree to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

After originally entering the NFL with the New York Giants in 2015 as a sixth-round draft pick (186th overall) out of Connecticut, Davis spent the last four seasons (2016-19) with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 36 career games (one start) and has posted five receptions for 59 yards (11.8 avg.) while adding 17 special teams tackles (11 solo).