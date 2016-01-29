Lions add Michael McCarthy to coaching staff

Head coach Jim Caldwell filled one of the openings on his staff today.

He hired Michael McCarthy as a new quality control/offensive line coach.

McCarthy joins the Lions after spending the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns as the offensive quality control coach. He entered the NFL ranks as a scouting and video intern for the New York Jets in 2008 and earned his first coaching job as the offensive line coach at the College of New Jersey in 2009.

After spending two seasons (2010-11) as the video coordinator at Western Michigan, McCarthy served as a graduate assistant coach at Tulane (2012-13) and tight ends coach at North Carolina Central (2014).