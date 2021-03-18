Lions acquire QB Jared Goff via trade with Los Angeles Rams

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired QB Jared Goff and undisclosed draft selections from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.

Goff comes to Detroit after spending the first five seasons of his career (2016-20) with the Rams, who selected him with the first overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of California. During his time in Los Angeles, he earned two Pro Bowl berths, guided the Rams to two NFC West division titles and three playoff appearances and led the team to Super Bowl LIII.

Goff has started all 69 career games in which he's appeared and has completed 1,536-of-2,421 passes (63.4%) for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions for a 91.5 passer rating. He has also rushed for 10 touchdowns in his career.

Stafford leaves Detroit as the team's all-time leader in every major passing category, including games started by a quarterback (165), passes attempted (6,224), passes completed (3,898), passing yards (45,109), passing touchdowns (282), completion percentage (62.6%) and passer rating (89.9).