Larry Witham of North Muskegon High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 6

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Larry Witham of North Muskegon High School the week six recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Witham's Norsemen defeated Montague 34-7 to move their record to 6-0 for the 1st time since 1988. The Norsemen are currently ranked number 2 in Division 7. On Friday, October 6, North Muskegon goes on the road to take on West Michigan Conference rival Ravenna for the Rivers Division title in the 62nd matchup all-time between these two programs.
Witham, a 1980 North Muskegon alumnus, has coached on and off in the North Muskegon program for over 30 years and is currently in his 8th season as a head coach at North Muskegon, leading the Norsemen to the playoffs the last six seasons. His overall career record of 43-30 (58.9%).
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Witham to talk about the win against Montague and starting the season 6-0, the upcoming game vs. rival Ravenna, and what it means to be coaching high school football at his alma mater. Witham was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the
Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a
certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.