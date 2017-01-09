KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions need to improve?

**

The Lions have a nice nucleus of young players they can build upon, but there's really no area that Caldwell looks at and says, 'We don't need to get better here.'

"I look at myself and I see I can improve in every form or fashion of my life," he said. "I have nothing down pat and I think it's that way in football as well. There's nothing that we do well enough where we can say, you know what, let's put this to bed and we can focus in on something else.

"Your team changes, like we mentioned before, about 30 percent each and every year, so there's a lot of work to be done. We think we have a good young nucleus of guys, there's no question about that and we think we did a lot of good things in terms of understanding in key situations how to win games that are tight games and tough games and I think we have to build upon all those things, so we've still got a lot of work to do."

What about this season and this team give Caldwell faith they can improve in 2017?

After starting the season 1-3, Detroit won eight of their next nine games before losing their last four games to teams with double-digit wins that qualified for the playoffs.

"Anytime that you find a team that is in a very, very tough situation at the end of ball games, and they're able to hang in there and overcome more than they succumb to in those latter parts of the game, they show the ability to kind of rise above the circumstances and find a way to win," Caldwell said.

Detroit won eight of their nine games this season after trailing in the fourth quarter.

"There's a belief there, there's an understanding of how to get things done in critical moments where they certainly keep their poise," Caldwell said.

"Overall I just feel good about this team, I'm encouraged by this team the way they fight and scratch. Certainly we're disappointed in the way it ended but overall this team came through some very, very difficult times and accomplished some things that I don't think anybody probably in this room thought that they would be able to accomplish. So, I have to commend them for that."

How do the Lions turn the corner and become a team that doesn't just get to the playoffs, but wins in the playoffs?

Detroit's made the playoffs in three of the last six seasons, but has made a first-round exit each time.

"Well, I just think that we've got to play a little bit better down the stretch," Caldwell said. "Do I think we're capable? Absolutely. Do I think we'll get there? There's no question about it, but we've got to keep working and you've got to keep giving yourself opportunities, that's the one thing, you know? You've got to keep giving yourself a chance. That's the number one goal."

Does the roster need more Superstars?