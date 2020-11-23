KEY QUESTIONS: What went wrong for Lions' offense on third down?

What kind of task do the Lions have trying to keep J.J. Watt from wrecking the game?

Houston got a big win Sunday over New England, and Watt had a tackle for loss and four batted balls at the line of scrimmage.

Patricia said the best thing about Watt for a defensive coordinator is that he can rush equally effective from the outside and inside. That allows the Texans to play the matchup game up front.

Patricia is expecting some of that on Thursday from the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

What about the other side of the ball and the task Detroit has in trying to contain Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson?

"He's really unbelievable," Patricia said of Watson. "Played him obviously for a number of years (when Patricia was in New England). I would say the thing about this guy that is amazing is how competitive he is all the way through the game. It doesn't matter the situation, this guy always has that mentality he's going to make a play to win and a lot of times he does.

"We've seen games where defenses had him wrapped in the backfield for a sack and the game is over and he gets out and keeps his eyes downfield and makes an amazing throw and threads the needle."

Patricia views Watson as one of the best in the league at the quarterback position. For the year, Watson is completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,883 yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions for a 108.6 passer rating. He's also rushed for 269 yards and a couple scores.