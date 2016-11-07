KEY QUESTIONS: What is the #1 focus during the bye?

Caldwell has been consistent in that the focus for this football team has been on the next game and the quarter at hand.

"I do not look at it, we do not talk about it," he said. "Only thing we talk about is what's coming up on the next game. I think that's the quickest way you can get in trouble with your team, is when you start to have your team try to look 'big picture.' Big picture softens you up, and we try to keep our guys away from that."

Caldwell even quoted author James Clear to explain his point further on why a broader focus on the season "softens" a team.

"He says there's no such thing as multitasking because of the difficulty that it takes," Caldwell said. "I think that's the same way it is with football. Football, you better be focused, you better be on your game, you better be able to play with some intensity.

"I really do think it makes you kind of start to look around corners. Once you start that, it's just my own personal opinion, that's how I feel, that's what I communicate to our team. That we're better off just looking at what we have directly in front of us and attack it that way."

Where has Caldwell seen gains from his defense the last couple weeks?

There's still plenty of room for improvement, everyone can agree on that, but Detroit's defense had a couple big stands in the Minnesota game that helped secure the win.

Holding the Vikings without points at the Lions 18-yard line after a Matthew Stafford interception, and then in the second half, the fourth-down stand deep in their own end -- those were two big moments.

"We're stopping the run the way we want to stop it," Caldwell said. "We're holding teams below 100 yards, at least holding teams below what we were able to gain. I think we held (Minnesota) to 70-something odd yards and we had close to 100 yards.

"That's one of our goals, is to out-rush them. Two parts have to be correct, the offense has to be able to run it with some efficiency and the defense has to hold them down. So, I see gains there."

Did the Lions expect they'd get the contributions they're getting from this rookie class?