KEY QUESTIONS: What is Quinn's assessment of the 2016 season?

Quinn said he learned a lot his first year on the job, particularly how to manage his time. He put together a new scouting department in his first year, a new weight staff and weight room, and added a team nutritionist among other things

He turns now to improving on some of the finer details this offseason.

"I think one thing that we're really going to work on is focusing on the details," he said. "I think we're in a much better spot this year going into the pre-draft and the pre-free agency time of year.

"I've had my staff in place here for close to a year now, so we feel like we're in a much better place in terms of the preparation. Now, a lot of the heavy lifting is still to come, but I feel like we're in a good spot in getting ready for the offseason."

Why did Quinn decide to retain head coach Jim Caldwell for a fourth season?

Caldwell has taken this team to the playoffs in two of his three seasons with the team.

Quinn also says he and Caldwell have a terrific working relationship. He even joked that the carpet from his office to Caldwell's office has been worn down by how often the two are walking back and forth.

"Jim is really very consistent and I really enjoyed working with him," Quinn said. "I really enjoy the day-to-day interactions that we have, which are multiple. It's a really great working relationship and I really have a great feel in being able to see him deal with the team. Starting back with the OTAs, into the season, training camp and it's a consistent message and I really think that's what you need as a head coach.

"You know, you can't have a head coach that's too high or too low. I really believe in his approach of managing the team, how he practices the team, how he maintains the health of the team, so listen, winning nine games is good, it's not good enough, but I felt really comfortable with the way things went this year and I'm looking forward to 2017 with Jim."

Why did this team fall short of its ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl?

There are a number of reasons for that, but Quinn pointed to three areas in particular that Detroit has to improve right away.

"You look at the stats, you can go right to the league stats and say, 'Where did we finish in running?' I think it was what, 30th? 30th in the league in rushing? That's not good enough.

"Third down on defense I think wasn't at the top of the league, red zone. All those areas, like we have to improve on."

Speaking of the run game in particular, Quinn said in a recent SiriusXM NFL Radio interview that he'd certainly like to bolster that part of the offense. How does he go about accomplishing that?

It's not as simple as just drafting a premier running back or signing one in free agency.

"Yeah, I view the running game as the entire offense. Offensive line? Yes. Running backs? Yes. Fullbacks? Yes. Tight end? Yes. Wide receivers blocking in the running game? Absolutely," Quinn said.

"This isn't you pick one running back at the top of the draft and your running game is fixed, that's not how this league works. I think you can go back to the Cowboys, and everyone writes about their great offensive line and they have a great running back. Well, they also have a really good blocking tight end and they also have a pretty good fullback when he's in there. I think it takes 11 guys on the offensive side of the ball to run the football."