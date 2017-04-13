KEY QUESTIONS: How would Quinn grade his first year?

**

Quinn was quite honest in his personal assessment, saying he didn't think it was a great first year.

"We didn't accomplish the goals we had set out last year," Quinn said. "I think I'm satisfied with where the team is at right now, but I think we have a lot of work to do to accomplish the bigger and better goals we all have up here today."

The Lions made the playoffs in Quinn's first season, and eight of the team's 10 draft picks made significant contributions, but Quinn obviously has bigger goals and high expectations in year two.

Is the team and quarterback Matthew Stafford any closer to a contract extension?

"We're in the very early stages of talking to Matthew and his representatives," Quinn said. "Matthew is a quarterback I want here and coach Caldwell wants here. We're in the early stages and it takes two sides to get a deal and we're working toward that."

Stafford is coming off a terrific season in which he set an NFL record with eight fourth-quarter comeback wins after completing 65 percent of his passes for 24 touchdown and 10 interceptions.

Which young players caught Quinn's eye last season?

The Lions got contributions from a number of young players as mentioned above, but Quinn singled out three players who he's expecting big things from in year two.

He mentioned safety Miles Killebrew, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Antwione Williams.

What will the additions of Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang mean for the Lions' offense in 2017?

"I think with the additions of Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang they'll help to solidify the offensive line," Quinn said.

Caldwell specifically equated the arrival of those two veterans on the right side of the offensive line to what he hopes is a more consistent and productive run game.

"That's going to help us a tremendous amount," he said. "I think anytime you add talent and experience it's going to help you. And it should equate to a better run game, with our backs healthy. It's going to help us move the ball on the ground."

Stafford would certainly welcome that. He's had the benefit of a 100-yard rusher just seven times in his eight-year career.

What is Quinn's draft strategy heading into his second draft?

The Lions went into free agency with a plan to upgrade their offensive line, and they accomplished that. Now Quinn said the focus is to identify current needs and depth on his roster and supplement them via the draft.

"The draft is hard because I don't know who is going to be there at 21," Quinn said. "So we have to have all our bases together, whether that's an offensive player or whether that's a defensive player.

"Anyone who can help our football team and help our current players do their jobs better. That's what we're looking to do in the draft. I can't give you specific positions, I wish I could, but we're going to get our team better. I can promise you that."

What will a healthy Ziggy Ansah mean for Detroit's defense in 2017?

Quinn admitted Thursday that Ansah wasn't healthy for most of last season with an ankle injury.

Ansah's sacks dropped from 14.5 in 2015 to just two last year after he suffered the injury Week 2 vs. Tennessee.

"He's already started training," Quinn said of Ansah. "He was actually in the facility this week starting to get ready for next year. I think when you have Ziggy, you have Kerry Hyder, you have the new guy Cornelius Washington. We also brought Armonty Bryant back and bring (Anthony) Zettel back on a second year, so he should be improved.