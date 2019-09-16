KEY QUESTIONS: How have Lions improved from Week 1 to Week 2?

What did Patricia think of the protection Matthew Stafford received Sunday?

Stafford wasn't sacked at all Sunday. He was hit just once. It was an improvement from last week when he was pressured on nearly half of his drop backs Week 1.

It was even more of an accomplishment, given the Chargers have two of the best pass rushers in the game in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

"I think those guys did a really good job upfront," Patricia said.

The Chargers brought some pressures they didn't show on film leading up to the contest, and Patricia thought the guys upfront did a really good job making adjustments throughout the course of the game.

It's a performance Patricia is hoping they build on heading into Sunday's game in Philadelphia against the aggressive Eagles' defense.

What about the play of left tackle Tyrell Crosby in particular?

Crosby filled in for the injured Taylor Decker (back) and played pretty well. He allowed just two hurries all game and no sacks.

"There was definitely some good plays in the passing game," Patricia said of Crosby. "Honestly, I think he worked really hard during the week. He kind of just stepped in during the week and kind of went out there and as we go through the week we're not really sure what it's going to look like when we get to the game and he just went and prepared like he had to play. In the end he did and I thought it looked like what he was trying to do during the course of the week of practice."