KEY QUESTIONS: How do Lions fix penalty problems?

Caldwell chose to punt and play a field position game with a 9-3 lead.

"I think on that one we pin them back inside of the 10, you expect you're playing the field position game," he said.

After a nice punt by Sam Martin to pin Tennessee deep, Titans running back Demarco Murray popped a 67-yard run from the 7-yard line.

What about trying for the long field goal?

"If you're absolutely sure that you're going to make it from that distance, you know," Caldwell said. "Also if you happen to miss it because it is long, it is tough.

"He's (Matt Prater) about one of the few guys that has that kind of consistent range, but if you don't, you give them the ball with a very short field, so you have to also weigh that out as well."

How will the Lions deal with their attrition at the linebacker position?

Detroit entered Sunday's game vs. Tennessee without linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad). Over the course of the game they also lost starters Kyle Van Noy (calf) and Antwione Williams (thigh) to injury.

The defense was so thin at the position late in the game Sunday that defensive end Brandon Copeland played some linebacker for them in the second half.

"We don't expect it to do much to us, our job is to get guys in position to get out there and play," Caldwell said.

"You can use stuff like that as an excuse, and that kind of thing, which we refuse to do. We just got to be able to make certain that we've got guys that will step in and do the job, which we do."

The extent of Van Noy and Williams' injuries are unknown, and Caldwell declined to comment if Levy was expected back at practice this week.

With Ameer Abdullah dealing with a foot injury, could we see an expanded role for rookie running back Dwayne Washington moving forward?

The severity of Abdullah's injury is unknown, but Washington stepped in Sunday and gained 31 yards on just four carries (7.8) after Abdullah went down.

"He was productive obviously on the carries that he had and I think he's coming along," Caldwell said. "I think without question he's certainly capable of giving us some unique production in his way because he's a little different type of back.