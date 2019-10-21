KEY QUESTIONS: How can Patricia improve Lions' defense?

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to reporters Monday following Detroit's 42-30 loss to Minnesota Sunday, the team's third straight loss that dropped their record to 2-3-1 on the season.

Here are the key questions to come from Patricia's Monday press conference:

There were a number of players along Detroit's defensive line that missed a lot of training camp. How much is that playing a factor with some of the poor play we're seeing upfront?

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. missed most of training camp and hasn't been himself through the first six games. The same could be said for defensive end Trey Flowers, who didn't play at all in the preseason.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels missed time in camp, and he was rather quiet the first two weeks of the season before suffering a foot injury Week 3 that has kept him out of the lineup.

The Lions are still missing defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who missed most of training camp and the first six games of the season with an elbow injury.

"I think it's probably a really good observation from that standpoint," Patricia said. "Obviously, I have to make sure that when those guys miss those reps, I have to coach it properly to make sure that they understand exactly what we're doing. That is one of the things I talk about all the time, how important training camp is – those reps in training camp.