KEY QUESTIONS: Has Rod Wood talked to Megatron?

"It's great. I mean, our offices are side by side. We're talking virtually 24-7," Wood said. "He's home with his family for the first time since his first week on the job, so I've not talked to him in a day. But we're talking, texting and meeting 24-7.

"Virtually every decision that we've made we've been talking about together. He's a hard-working guy, he's a great partner and we're very, very lucky to have him."

What is the team looking to accomplish with the recent changes on the business end of the operation?

Wood wants to continue to grow revenue. He made the point that it's a competition both on and off the field with the 31 other teams.

The Lions announced last week they promoted Kelly Kozole to senior vice president of business development.

"I really wanted to consolidate all the sales functions under one person," Wood said. "We had a couple different people leading partnerships and sponsorships, somebody else leading ticket sales.

"Now, everything reports up to Kelly (Kozole), so hopefully we can have a more coordinated effort on all of our sales and bring in somebody maybe that's going to help us on the branding side, take it to another level.

"So, we'll probably be announcing pretty soon, maybe a promotion on one side of the organization and maybe an outside hire on the other side."

Are the Lions trying to rebrand the franchise?

No -- just trying to keep it current.

"We certainly like the 'One Pride' and 'Defend the Den.' Our fans like it, but maybe take it to another level, keep those taglines, but build more around the whole city's rebirth," Wood said.

"You know, when we started that it was when Detroit was kind of on its knees. We were going to be part of hopefully the rebirth. I think we still are and that's continually, so we want to kind of take it now to the next level."

How confident is he the Lions will be contenders next season?

Wood wasn't going to make any predictions, but it's safe to say he's quite optimistic.

"We have some things we have to fill on the player side," he said. "Luckily, we have a lot of draft picks. We're going to have some cap space and, you know, Bob kind of knows where he wants to fill some of those holes and has already started identifying opportunities to do that.