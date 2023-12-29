Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

Dec 29, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to the studio after the Lions clinched the NFC North and gets you set for Saturday's primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. To start, Tim and producer PJ Clark discuss this week's Key Matchups for Lions-Cowboys, including Alex Anzalone vs. Tony Pollard and Jared Goff vs. Daron Bland. After that, Jon Machota from The Athletic calls in to discuss all things Cowboys, such as an injury update on tackle Tyron Smith and how he expects Micah Parsons to be used against the Lions' offensive line. Lastly, Lions safety Kerby Joseph sits down with Tim in-studio to discuss his two interceptions against Minnesota, the breakout performances by Ifeatu Melifonwu and what challenges CeeDee Lamb presents the secondary. Stay tuned for more coverage of Lions at Cowboys in Week 17!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Key Matchups for Lions at Cowboys
  • 16:03: Jon Machota on Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
  • 28:52: Kerby Joseph on his celebration after winning the NFC North & more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 74: Jared Goff helps preview Lions' divisional matchup against Vikings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Jared Goff and Kevin Seifert.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Broncos 42-17, Jared Goff throws 5 TDs in primetime Week 15 win

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 73: Jack Campbell talks Lions' defense before Week 15 against Broncos

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Justin Rogers, Aric DiLalla and Jack Campbell.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to Bears 28-13 in Week 14 matchup in Chicago

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 72: Sam LaPorta on historic rookie year & Lions at Bears Week 14 preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Brad Biggs & Sam LaPorta.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Saints 33-28 behind Sam LaPorta's career-best performance

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 71: Lions at Saints preview ahead of Week 13 with Graham Glasgow & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Will Burchfield, John DeShazier & Graham Glasgow.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 70: Benito Jones on Lions' comeback win, Thanksgiving game vs. Packers

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Thursday's game with Ben Raven and Benito Jones.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions come back to win 31-26 over Bears in Week 11 thriller!

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 69: Lions vs. Bears preview & a look at the NFC North with Robert Mays

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Robert Mays.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 68: Penei Sewell previews Lions at Chargers ahead of Week 10 trip to LA

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Dave Birkett and Penei Sewell.
Advertising