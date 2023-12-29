Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to the studio after the Lions clinched the NFC North and gets you set for Saturday's primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. To start, Tim and producer PJ Clark discuss this week's Key Matchups for Lions-Cowboys, including Alex Anzalone vs. Tony Pollard and Jared Goff vs. Daron Bland. After that, Jon Machota from The Athletic calls in to discuss all things Cowboys, such as an injury update on tackle Tyron Smith and how he expects Micah Parsons to be used against the Lions' offensive line. Lastly, Lions safety Kerby Joseph sits down with Tim in-studio to discuss his two interceptions against Minnesota, the breakout performances by Ifeatu Melifonwu and what challenges CeeDee Lamb presents the secondary. Stay tuned for more coverage of Lions at Cowboys in Week 17!