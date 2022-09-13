Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #3

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary the week three recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Schmugge's Cardinals played their 1st home game of the season and came out with a convincing 58-6 victory over Tri-Valley Conference, West II division foe St. Louis. Michigan Lutheran Seminary is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 8. On Friday, September 16, the Cardinals host 1-2 Midland Bullock Creek.
Schmugge is currently in his 14th season as head coach at Michigan Lutheran Seminary, leading the Cardinals to the playoffs during 9 seasons as well as the Division 8 state semifinals in both 2014 and 2016. Overall, he has an 82-52 record (61.2%). Schmugge also serves as the MLS Athletic Director and head baseball coach.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Karl Schmugge to talk about small successful Michigan High School Football programs and how he goes about maintaining such high participation numbers at a small school. Schmugge was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.