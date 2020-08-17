Jones Jr. excited about Lions' offense: 'We have ballers'

There are some high expectations for the Lions' offense heading into the 2020 season, and it's easy to see why.
Detroit returns 11-year veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was having a career year in 2019 before a back injury ended his season. Detroit ranked third in passing yards per game, fifth in total yards per game and 12th in points scored with Stafford under center last year.
Darrell Bevell's offense was a great fit for Stafford, and now entering year two in the scheme, players have been able to focus on the nuances and smaller details this offseason vs. having to simply learn it in Bevell's first season as offensive coordinator a year ago.
Detroit returns their top three receivers from last year, all of whom caught at least 60 passes last season. Detroit's fourth receiver, Marvin Hall, averaged 37.3 yards per reception on his seven catches.
We've seen countless examples of second-year tight ends having a significant spike in production and the same should be expected for T.J. Hockenson in year two.
Kerryon Johnson and this year's second-round pick, D’Andre Swift, have the potential to be a very nice running back duo in the backfield.
Across the board, Detroit's skill positions have depth and talent, and veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. sees the same thing early on in training camp.
"The people that we have, you look to the left, you look to the right, we have ballers," Jones said in a Zoom call Thursday. "That's something that's very exciting.
"Obviously it's our second year in Bevell's offense, which we love. The excitement is definitely up and we're just glad we're all in here together and finally getting some football done."
As it is with every team in the NFL, health is the biggest key. The Lions learned that the hard way last year after Stafford went down and the team lost their next eight contests. They'll also need some new pieces upfront along their offensive line to gel and play well.
But if Detroit can stay relatively healthy on offense, there's no reason not to believe it can be a really productive group.
"We all have experience in this offense," Jones said. "We've added new pieces that are going to come in and do great. So yeah, the sky is the limit."