Jones Jr. excited about Lions' offense: 'We have ballers'

Kerryon Johnson and this year's second-round pick, D’Andre Swift, have the potential to be a very nice running back duo in the backfield.

Across the board, Detroit's skill positions have depth and talent, and veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. sees the same thing early on in training camp.

"The people that we have, you look to the left, you look to the right, we have ballers," Jones said in a Zoom call Thursday. "That's something that's very exciting.

"Obviously it's our second year in Bevell's offense, which we love. The excitement is definitely up and we're just glad we're all in here together and finally getting some football done."

As it is with every team in the NFL, health is the biggest key. The Lions learned that the hard way last year after Stafford went down and the team lost their next eight contests. They'll also need some new pieces upfront along their offensive line to gel and play well.

But if Detroit can stay relatively healthy on offense, there's no reason not to believe it can be a really productive group.