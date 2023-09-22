Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 61: John Cominsky on playing former team, stopping Falcons' run game

Sep 22, 2023 at 06:44 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the Allen Park studio to preview the Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. As always, the show begins with the latest news and notes from a busy week of practices. Tim hits on major injuries to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, David Montgomery and Taylor Decker before moving on to a preview of Sunday's matchup between the top two running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft – Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Next, ESPN's Michael Rothstein calls in to discuss the start of Bijan Robinson's NFL career, how Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has played through two games and what he expects from the Falcons defense on Sunday. After that, Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers joins Tim to talk through the Key Matchups for Sunday's first-ever "Women in Football" themed NFL game at Ford Field. Lastly, Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky stops by the studio to discuss playing his former team for the first time, what the defensive line can do to stop the Falcons' trio of running backs and how it felt to play in front of the sellout crowd at Ford Field last weekend. Check back on Sunday night for postgame coverage of Lions-Falcons!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 5:06: Michael Rothstein on Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons
  • 18:19: Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman's Key Matchups for Lions-Falcons
  • 36:17: John Cominsky on facing his former team, injuries to the defense and the environment at Ford Field

