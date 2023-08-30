Joe Palka of Saline High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Joe Palka of Saline High School the week one recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Palka's Hornets kicked off the season with a convincing 42-3 victory over the Brighton Bulldogs. Saline is currently ranked No. 6 in Division 1. On Friday, September 1st, Saline hosts their 1st home game of 2023 as the Dexter Dreadnaughts come to town for the 54th matchup all-time between these two programs.

Palka is in his 32nd season coaching football, 28th season as head coach, and in his 12th season as head coach at Saline where he has compiled a 105-20 overall record while leading the Hornets to the playoffs each of his 11 seasons. Last season, Saline finished 8-3 falling to the Division 1 State Champion Belleville Tigers in the district finals. He has coached collegiately at Eastern Michigan, St. Joseph (IN) College and Adrian College while also serving as a high school head coach at Petersburg Summerfield HS, Toledo Catholic Central HS, Bryan (OH) HS, and Toledo Whitmer HS. Palka is currently a physical education teacher at Saline High School.