Jeremy Ferman named High School Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Jeremy Ferman of North Branch High School the week seven recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Ferman's Broncos were down 14-0 in the 4th quarter and came back to defeat Blue Water Area Conference (BWAC) opponent Richmond 21-14 to move to 5-2 on the season. On Friday, October 15, North Branch hosts Imlay City in a BWAC showdown.
Ferman is in his 29th season coaching high school football and his 5th season as a head coach at North Branch. Since going 1-8 in his first season, Ferman is 29-9, leading the Broncos to the playoffs three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. Prior to North Branch, Ferman spent 11 years as head coach at Almont, and one year each as head coach at Durand and Flint Kearsley. He also held assistant coaching positions at Farwell, Ortonville-Brandon and Almont. Ferman's career record is 114-68 (62.6%).
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Jeremy Ferman to talk about his team's resiliency and the impact this character trait can have on a student-athlete and the football program as a whole. He was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.