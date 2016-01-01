INJURY REPORT: Week 17 game designations

Jan 01, 2016 at 07:55 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The 2015 season has ended a bit prematurely for second-year center Travis Swanson.

After suffering a shoulder injury last week vs. San Francisco, and sitting out of practice all week, Swanson has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago. The Lions will start Manny Ramirez at center and either Gabe Ikard or Braxton Cave will be the backup on game day.

This isn't foreign territory for Ramirez. He started in place of Swanson Week 13 vs. Green Bay, when Swanson missed the game because of an ankle injury.

The Lions are also likely to be without starting defensive end Jason Jones. He suffered a neck injury in the 49ers game, and like Swanson, sat out practice all week. He's listed as doubtful to play in Chicago.

That's likely to mean more reps for Devin Taylor, who has three sacks in his last four games and is second on the team with 6.0 sacks this season.

Most everyone else on the injury report Friday is questionable, but expected to be available to play. That list includes: receiver Calvin Johnson (ankle), running back Ameer Abdullah (shoulder), safety Isa Abdul-Quddus (shoulder), cornerback Nevin Lawson (shoulder), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (foot) and offensive tackle Michael Ola.

Linebacker Josh Bynes (thumb) is probable.

