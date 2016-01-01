INJURY REPORT: Week 17 game designations

This isn't foreign territory for Ramirez. He started in place of Swanson Week 13 vs. Green Bay, when Swanson missed the game because of an ankle injury.

The Lions are also likely to be without starting defensive end Jason Jones. He suffered a neck injury in the 49ers game, and like Swanson, sat out practice all week. He's listed as doubtful to play in Chicago.

That's likely to mean more reps for Devin Taylor, who has three sacks in his last four games and is second on the team with 6.0 sacks this season.

Most everyone else on the injury report Friday is questionable, but expected to be available to play. That list includes: receiver Calvin Johnson (ankle), running back Ameer Abdullah (shoulder), safety Isa Abdul-Quddus (shoulder), cornerback Nevin Lawson (shoulder), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (foot) and offensive tackle Michael Ola.