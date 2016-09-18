INACTIVES: Lions vs. Titans

Sep 18, 2016 at 04:40 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Linebacker DeAndre Levy is officially inactive today due to a quad injury.

Levy played all 70 snaps on defense in Detroit's 39-35 win in Indianapolis last week, but he missed all three days of practice this week and was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Levy missed all but 17 snaps of the 2015 season due to a core muscle injury.

Head coach Jim Caldwell was asked this week about his concern level with Levy's recent injury history.

"We'll see," he said. "He's been fine, he'll do well, he's a guy that will recover well. We'll see how he does. Let's talk about that at the end of the year."

The Lions didn't announce who would start at the WILL linebacker spot in place of Levy, but Antwione Williams, a fifth-round pick by the Lions out of Georgia Southern, is a candidate. Williams is a big, physical linebacker, who led the Lions with 20 tackles in the preseason playing all three linebacker spots.

"I feel like I'm going to be prepared and ready," Williams said Friday about potentially playing a bigger role on Sunday. "Read your keys and get downhill, that's pretty much linebacker play. Do as much as I can for the defense, play my role, and help us come out with a victory."

The Lions will particularly feel Levy's loss in his ability to cover pass catchers from that position, especially with Titans tight end Delanie Walker to contend with this week. Walker caught 94 passes for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns last year. He caught three passes for 42 yards in Tennessee's loss to Minnesota Week 1.

The Lions enter the game with four healthy linebackers – Tahir Whitehead, Kyle Van Noy, Thurston Armbrister and Williams. Armbrister is active on the 46-man gameday roster after being inactive last week vs. the Colts. Brandon Copeland, a former linebacker turned defensive end for the Lions, could potentially play linebacker in a bind as well.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) is active and will start after being questionable in Friday's injury report.

The news is not as good for tight end Cole Wick (shoulder) and cornerback Adairius Barnes (ankle), however. Both Wick and Barnes are inactive after being limited all week in practice and also being listed as questionable to play on Friday's report.

Joining Levy, Wick and Barnes among the Lions' list of inactives are: running back Zach Zenner, offensive lineman Joe Dahl, defensive lineman Anthony Zettel and tackle Cornelius Lucas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising