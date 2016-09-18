INACTIVES: Lions vs. Titans

The Lions didn't announce who would start at the WILL linebacker spot in place of Levy, but Antwione Williams, a fifth-round pick by the Lions out of Georgia Southern, is a candidate. Williams is a big, physical linebacker, who led the Lions with 20 tackles in the preseason playing all three linebacker spots.

"I feel like I'm going to be prepared and ready," Williams said Friday about potentially playing a bigger role on Sunday. "Read your keys and get downhill, that's pretty much linebacker play. Do as much as I can for the defense, play my role, and help us come out with a victory."

The Lions will particularly feel Levy's loss in his ability to cover pass catchers from that position, especially with Titans tight end Delanie Walker to contend with this week. Walker caught 94 passes for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns last year. He caught three passes for 42 yards in Tennessee's loss to Minnesota Week 1.

The Lions enter the game with four healthy linebackers – Tahir Whitehead, Kyle Van Noy, Thurston Armbrister and Williams. Armbrister is active on the 46-man gameday roster after being inactive last week vs. the Colts. Brandon Copeland, a former linebacker turned defensive end for the Lions, could potentially play linebacker in a bind as well.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) is active and will start after being questionable in Friday's injury report.

The news is not as good for tight end Cole Wick (shoulder) and cornerback Adairius Barnes (ankle), however. Both Wick and Barnes are inactive after being limited all week in practice and also being listed as questionable to play on Friday's report.