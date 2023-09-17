INACTIVES: Lions vs. Seahawks

Sep 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will be shorthanded upfront along their respective offensive lines in today's matchup at Ford Field.

Seattle will be without both of their starting tackles, while the Lions won't have the services of left tackle Taylor Decker. The team ruled Decker out Saturday after initially listing him as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Decker injured an ankle early in Detroit's Week 1 win over Kansas City. He played through it and finished the game, but left Kansas City in a boot and was unable to practice all week.

The Lions have a few options to replace him.

"Yeah, we've actually worked a couple of different combinations and so we've really done three different things," head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "We kept (Penei) Sewell over there and we've had (guard) Halapoulivaati Vaitai move. We've moved Sewell. We've had Vaitai out (at tackle) and (Graham) Glasgow in (at guard), so we're going to continue messing with that (Friday) and then we'll see, but the beauty is we've got options. We feel pretty good about – certainly (swing tackle Matt) Nelson's involved in all that as well."

Lions vs. Seahawks Week 2 arrival photos

View arrival photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
1 / 8

Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson
2 / 8

Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
3 / 8

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions T Penei Sewell
4 / 8

Detroit Lions T Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone
5 / 8

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu
6 / 8

Detroit Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu

Detroit Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez
7 / 8

Detroit Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow
8 / 8

Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow

Detroit will also be without second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness). Both were placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least the next four games. The team signed second-year cornerback Chase Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad and also elevated offensive lineman Kayode Awosika from the practice squad for today's contest.

Joining Decker on Detroit's inactive list Sunday is defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, defensive lineman Brodric Martin, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and cornerback Steven Gilmore. Moseley missed practice all week dealing with knee and hamstring injuries.

Veteran edge rusher Romeo Okwara is active today after being inactive against the Chiefs last week. He steps in to help fill the loss of Paschal along Detroit's defensive front.

