INACTIVES: Lions vs. Seahawks

Both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will be shorthanded upfront along their respective offensive lines in today's matchup at Ford Field.

Seattle will be without both of their starting tackles, while the Lions won't have the services of left tackle Taylor Decker. The team ruled Decker out Saturday after initially listing him as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Decker injured an ankle early in Detroit's Week 1 win over Kansas City. He played through it and finished the game, but left Kansas City in a boot and was unable to practice all week.

The Lions have a few options to replace him.