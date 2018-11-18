INACTIVES: Lions vs. Panthers

Down one of their biggest weapons on offense, the Detroit Lions are looking for someone to step up today on that side of the ball vs. Carolina.

Veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is inactive after suffering a knee injury last week in Chicago. Jones leads the team with five touchdowns on the year, and has also chipped in 35 catches for 508 yards.

The Lions signed Andy Jones off their practice squad Saturday to help their numbers at receiver.

Kenny Golladay will obviously be a go-to target for quarterback Matthew Stafford minus Jones, but Carolina's defense knows that too. Expect them to pay close attention to Golladay in this one. That gives some of Detroit's other receivers a chance to step up and play a starring role.

Former sixth-round pick TJ Jones and the undrafted Andy Jones are candidates. So is former fourth-round pick Bruce Ellington, who the team signed two weeks ago.

Detroit could also look to their run game and Kerryon Johnson to play a big role today as well.

Defensively, Detroit will be without starting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson after he suffered an ankle injury last week. The good news for Detroit's defensive front is they will have the services of both defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (shoulder), who were questionable coming in. Both are active today.

Tight end Michael Roberts will not, however. He was ruled out Friday due to a shoulder injury. Veteran Luke Willson and Levin Toilolo will handle the tight end duties today.