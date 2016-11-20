INACTIVES: Lions vs. Jaguars

Nov 20, 2016 at 03:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Returning to the practice field after more than a two month layoff is very different than being game ready.

That's certainly the case with Lions Pro Bowl linebacker DeAndre Levy, who is inactive for today's game vs. Jacksonville, despite returning to the practice field this week.

Levy's missed the last nine games with quad and knee injuries, and seems to need more time to knock the rust off and get back into game shape.

"It's just a kind of return-to-play protocol, so he's on that pace and trending in the right direction," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Levy this week.

"It's a sign of progress in terms of where he is just in terms of his rehabilitation and those kinds of things. We'd be happy to get him back whenever he's back."

Josh Bynes could continue to fill in for Levy until he returns.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah and running back Theo Riddick, who were both questionable coming in with ankle injuries, are both active today.

Defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker is inactive for the first time this season. He wasn't listed on this week's injury report. It could be because Khyri Thornton and Stefan Charles have made more of an impact in recent weeks and earned playing time.

Cornerback Johnthan Banks, who the Lions traded for on trade deadline day, is active for the first time since joining the team.

Joining Levy and Walker today on the inactive list are: offensive lineman Joe Dahl, tackle Cornelius Lucas, cornerback Adairius Barnes, running back Justin Forsett and receiver Corey Fuller.

