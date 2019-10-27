INACTIVES: Lions vs. Giants

The team also ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee). Daniels hasn't played since injuring his foot in the first half of Detroit's Week 3 victory in Philadelphia. Hand's return to the lineup helps stem the Daniels loss.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. and fullback Nick Bawden were both questionable coming into today's contest against the Giants, but both are active.

Harrison has been well off his statistical totals from past seasons early this year, especially against the run, and vowed this week he’d be better.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL, so the Lions will have to be better against the run than they were last week against the Vikings – 166 yards allowed on the ground – and really better than they've been all season. Detroit's allowing and average of 139.2 yards per game on the ground.