INACTIVES: Lions vs. Falcons

Rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to carry more of the load in the running game with Montgomery inactive. The No. 12 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft is averaging 4.2 yards per carry this season and has nine receptions in two games.

"Yeah, Gibby can do anything, so yeah, we'll see what all we ask him to do, but we feel very comfortable with him doing anything that our running backs need to do," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said this week.

Defensively, starting safety Kerby Joseph is inactive after hurting his hip last week and sitting out practice all week. Detroit placed fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on IR this week with a torn pectoral muscle, which means Detroit will start two new safeties today against the Falcons. Veterans Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu are next in line for the Lions at safety. Walker has played in 64 games and made 37 starts in six seasons.