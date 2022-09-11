INACTIVES: Lions vs. Eagles

Those evaluations Saturday must have went well, which is great news for a Lions offensive line already without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai because of a back injury. The Eagles were a top 10 defense last season, led by a stout defensive line that is two rotations deep. Having Ragnow to anchor the center of the line is certainly good news for the Lions.

Detroit will have a plan to replace Vaitai at right guard, which will likely be third-year guard Logan Stenberg filling his spot. It likely would have been second-year guard Tommy Kraemer, but Kraemer has been dealing with a back injury this week and is inactive today.

Also inactive for the Lions are linebacker Julian Okwara, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, tight end James Mitchell and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.