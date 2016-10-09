INACTIVES: Lions vs. Eagles

Oct 09, 2016 at 04:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be without three key contributors as they host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field Sunday.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad/knee) and tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) are inactive and will not play.

"I'm sure he'll be back as soon as the doctors say he's ready to be back," Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said this week of Levy, who hasn't played since Week 1.

"I don't see any lack of desire to play, to do any of those things. He's the same DeAndre that since we've been here, that I've known. I know he's a stand-up guy, hardworking guy, going to do everything in his power to get back as soon as he can."

Ansah, the NFC's leader in sacks last season, hasn't played since injuring his ankle on the third play of Detroit's Week 2 loss to Tennessee.

Expect Kerry Hyder to continue to fill in for Ansah. Hyder's five sacks through the first quarter of the season rank third in the NFL.

Ebron will miss his first game of the season after injuring his ankle last week in Chicago. Ebron is third on the team with 18 catches and second with 210 receiving yards. Cole Wick, Khari Lee and Clay Harbor will have to step up and fill the void at tight end.

The Lions will also be without backup running back Dwayne Washington, who left last week's game with an ankle injury. Second-year running back Zach Zenner steps into the No. 2 role this week behind starter Theo Riddick.

The Lions are hoping Zenner can provide a spark to a run game that's averaged just 2.8 yards per rush the last two games.

"He came in, did a nice job last week playing a little bit, really productive player since he's been here," Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said of Zenner.

"Does everything the right way, really works hard to do things the right way, kind of puts the ball where we would like it to go and reads the things pretty well. I'm excited to see him go."

It's not all bad for Detroit in terms of the inactives report.

Starting strong safety Tavon Wilson is back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a neck injury.

Joining Ansah, Levy, Ebron and Washington on Detroit's inactive list Sunday are: offensive lineman Joe Dahl, tackle Cornelius Lucas and defensive tackle Stefan Charles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising