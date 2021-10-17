INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bengals 

All four Detroit Lions players listed as questionable to play today against the Cincinnati Bengals are active.

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and running back Jamaal Williams (hip/illness) were all limited in practice this week and listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report, but all four are giving it a go.

Swift and Williams are the NFL's only running back tandem to have at least 175 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards each through Week 5.