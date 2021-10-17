INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bengals 

Oct 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

All four Detroit Lions players listed as questionable to play today against the Cincinnati Bengals are active.

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and running back Jamaal Williams (hip/illness) were all limited in practice this week and listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report, but all four are giving it a go.

Swift and Williams are the NFL's only running back tandem to have at least 175 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards each through Week 5.

The Lions did put an emphasis on trying to get Hockenson more involved this week. He's got just eight receptions the last three games combined after catching eight balls and a touchdown in each of Detroit's first two contests.

Flowers is coming off a terrific game in Minnesota last week, where he notched five tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. That was after missing the previous two games due to injury.

Inactive for the Lions today are: Wide receiver Trinity Benson, cornerback Daryl Worley, defensive end Eric Banks, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, cornerback Mark Gilbert and defensive end Jashon Cornell.

Benson is a healthy scratch in favor of veteran Geronimo Allison, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Detroit traded a fifth and seventh-round pick and got back a future sixth rounder for Benson right before the season started. He has six catches for 55 yards in five games.

The Lions also elevated veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad.

