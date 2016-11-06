INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Nov 06, 2016 at 03:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be without their best cornerback, Darius Slay, again this week.

Despite practicing all week in limited fashion with a hamstring injury, Slay is among the team's inactives today vs. the Vikings.

He initially suffered the injury two weeks ago in a win over Washington, and it forced him to sit out last week's loss in Houston. Expect veteran Johnson Bademosi to fill in for Slay again this week, as he did in Houston.

Starting right tackle Riley Reiff was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday due to an illness, which means second-year player Corey Robinson is likely to make his first career start at right tackle today.

The Lions do not announce changes to their starting lineup prior to kickoff.

Robinson missed two games this season with an ankle injury, but when healthy, he's been utilized as a third tackle when offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter goes to his heavy package.

The Lions do get some good news with the return of defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. His return means the Lions will have their full complement of defenders upfront against a Vikings offense that's given up 11 sacks and 22 quarterback hits the last two weeks in losses to Philadelphia and Chicago.

One other inactive of note is veteran running back Justin Forsett. It means rookie Dwayne Washington, who was a seemingly healthy scratch last week, returns to the lineup this week.

The full list of inactives for the Lions today: Slay, Reiff, Forsett, cornerback Johnthan Banks, linebacker DeAndre Levy, offensive lineman Joe Dahl and tight end Khari Lee.

