INACTIVES: Lions at Raiders

OAKLAND – The Lions ruled out three starters before they left Detroit for Oakland Saturday – safety Tracy Walker, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and guard Graham Glasgow – but they will have the services of a few other starters who were questionable coming in.
Cornerback Darius Slay makes his return to the lineup after being inactive last week due to a hamstring injury. Slay was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant Friday, and will play today vs. the Raiders.
Veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. has been dealing with a groin injury the last couple weeks. He was also limited in practice this week and listed as questionable, but is active.
Fellow defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is also active after coming in questionable with an ankle injury.
Look for veteran Kenny Wiggins to plug into the starting lineup for Glasgow at right guard. Wiggins has rotated into the lineup quite a bit this season, playing 179 snaps on offense, or roughly 38 percent. Veteran Oday Aboushi is active as a backup guard.
With Walker inactive, veteran Tavon Wilson and rookie Will Harris should see their snaps increase. Wilson played 61 of a possible 74 defensive snaps last week in the win vs. the Giants, while Harris played 60 snaps.
Joining Walker, Daniels and Glasgow on Detroit's inactive list today are: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, cornerback Michael Jackson, guard Beau Benzschawel and quarterback David Blough.