INACTIVES: Lions at Raiders

OAKLAND – The Lions ruled out three starters before they left Detroit for Oakland Saturday – safety Tracy Walker, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and guard Graham Glasgow – but they will have the services of a few other starters who were questionable coming in.

Cornerback Darius Slay makes his return to the lineup after being inactive last week due to a hamstring injury. Slay was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant Friday, and will play today vs. the Raiders.