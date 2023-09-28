INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Lions fans will also have to wait at least another week for the debut of veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Moseley was questionable coming into tonight's matchup with knee and hamstring injuries. The Lions conducted only walkthroughs for practice this week and head coach Dan Campbell said it was going to be hard for Moseley to be active without really being able to test his knee/hamstring at practice.

"Certainly, we want him to feel really good about him playing," Campbell said. "Not only certainly being healthy, but him having confidence about that and that's a little tough to do in a short week like this, so there'll be some guys that it'll be hard to get them to the game."