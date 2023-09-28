INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Sep 28, 2023 at 06:45 PM
GREEN BAY – The Detroit Lions will have a couple players back in the lineup on offense tonight for a big early season divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Left tackle Taylor Decker and running back David Montgomery are active for tonight's game.

Decker missed the last two games with an ankle injury he suffered Week 1 vs. Kansas City. He said this week he suffered a high ankle sprain and a bone bruise against the Chiefs which has kept him out the last two weeks, but he's ready to get back out there tonight.

"It's going to hurt, but as long as I can be functional, I can deal with the pain," Decker said. "I've done it plenty of times before. I'm confident I can go out there and help us win, so it'll be fun being back out there with everybody."

Montgomery missed last week's contest vs. Atlanta with a thigh bruise suffered in the second half of Detroit's Week 2 loss to Seattle.

"We've been doing everything right as far as preparing myself in the training room, mentally being there," Montgomery said this week. "We are just taking it day by day but I'm ready for whatever."

Montgomery leads the Lions with 141 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Green Bay enters Thursday's contest ranked 27th in the NFL defensively against the run, allowing 136.7 yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.

The Lions will be without starting safety Kerby Joseph for a second straight contest, however. He's been dealing with a hip injury suffered against Seattle. He was listed as questionable to play on Wednesday's injury report. Veteran Ifeatu Melifonwu started in place of Joseph last week and played well, recording three tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended. He's expected to get the starting nod again this week.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Travel photos
Lions fans will also have to wait at least another week for the debut of veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Moseley was questionable coming into tonight's matchup with knee and hamstring injuries. The Lions conducted only walkthroughs for practice this week and head coach Dan Campbell said it was going to be hard for Moseley to be active without really being able to test his knee/hamstring at practice.

"Certainly, we want him to feel really good about him playing," Campbell said. "Not only certainly being healthy, but him having confidence about that and that's a little tough to do in a short week like this, so there'll be some guys that it'll be hard to get them to the game."

Joining Joseph and Moseley on the inactive list for Detroit tonight are: Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, running back Zonovan Knight, fullback Jason Cabinda and defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

