INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Kerry Hyder, who leads the NFC with three sacks through the first two games of the season, could start in place of Ansah and play a much bigger role.

"I've always prepared like I was going to start," Hyder said this week. "It's not going to change much. I'll go through my same routine and do my same thing and prepare for a harder workload."

The Lions promoted linebacker Zavier Gooden to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. He's also expected to play a bigger role filling in for Levy and the injured Antwione Williams, who is also inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Theo Riddick takes over as Detroit's lead running back after Ameer Abdullah was placed on injured reserve following foot surgery this week. Theo Riddick will be the lead back with the rookie Dwayne Washington and second-year back Zach Zenner in reserve.

Joining Ansah, Levy and Williams on the inactive list for the Lions Sunday are: cornerback Adairius Barnes, offensive linemen Joe Dahl and Cornelius Lucas and tight end Orson Charles.