INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Sep 25, 2016 at 04:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be without their two best players on defense as defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle) and WILL linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad) will not play today in Green Bay.

Ansah injured his ankle on the third play in last week's 16-15 loss to the Titans and did not return. Levy hasn't played since the season opener in Indianapolis.

Kerry Hyder, who leads the NFC with three sacks through the first two games of the season, could start in place of Ansah and play a much bigger role.

"I've always prepared like I was going to start," Hyder said this week. "It's not going to change much. I'll go through my same routine and do my same thing and prepare for a harder workload."

The Lions promoted linebacker Zavier Gooden to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. He's also expected to play a bigger role filling in for Levy and the injured Antwione Williams, who is also inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Theo Riddick takes over as Detroit's lead running back after Ameer Abdullah was placed on injured reserve following foot surgery this week. Theo Riddick will be the lead back with the rookie Dwayne Washington and second-year back Zach Zenner in reserve.

Joining Ansah, Levy and Williams on the inactive list for the Lions Sunday are: cornerback Adairius Barnes, offensive linemen Joe Dahl and Cornelius Lucas and tight end Orson Charles.

The Packers enter Sunday's contest pretty beat up well, especially on defense. They'll be missing five starters on that side of the ball as linebacker Clay Matthews (ankle/hamstring), safety Morgan Burnett (groin), cornerback Sam Shields (concussion), DE Datone Jones (knee) and nose tackle Letroy Guion (knee) are all inactive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

