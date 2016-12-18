INACTIVES: Lions at Giants

Dec 18, 2016 at 03:25 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit enters a critical NFC matchup with the New York Giants today, one with huge playoff implications, and will do so without two key starters on offense.

Center Travis Swanson (concussion) and running back Theo Riddick (wrist) are inactive and won't play today. It's the second consecutive game the Lions will be without both players.

Expect rookie Graham Glasgow to fill in again at center for Swanson, and for rookie Dwayne Washington to start at running back. Washington and backup Zach Zenner combined for 100 yards on 23 carries in Detroit's 20-17 win over Chicago last week.

There was some concern about Zenner being available today after he suffered a concussion late in the game last week, but he is active.

The good news for the Lions is that Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), Eric Ebron (knee), DeAndre Levy (knee) and Darius Slay (hamstring), who were all questionable on Friday's injury report, are active.

Levy will be playing in just his third game this season, and could see his snaps increase from the 18 he saw last week.

Joining Riddick and Swanson on Detroit's inactive list today are: defensive end Corey Lemonier, receiver TJ Jones, tackle Cornelius Lucas, quarterback Jake Rudock and defensive tackle Stefan Charles.

