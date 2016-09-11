INACTIVES: Lions at Colts

Ebron, who returned to practice on a full-time basis this week after injuring his ankle Aug. 6, is a matchup nightmare for defenses, and should play a big role in Detroit's passing game this season.

There's also good news on the defensive side of the ball, as starting defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker is active after being a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to a calf injury. Walker and Haloti Ngata will start in the middle of the Lions' defensive front.

The seven inactive players today for the Lions are: Running back Zach Zenner, linebacker Thurston Armbrister, offensive lineman Joe Dahl, defensive linemen Anthony Zettel and Stefan Charles, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and tight end Orson Charles.

Rookie running back Dwayne Washington is active ahead of Zenner, which means the rookie is steadily climbing the depth chart after an impressive preseason, and will be the team's third running back for the opener. Washington led the team in rushing yards 104 (5.8 average) and kickoff return average (39.8) in the preseason.