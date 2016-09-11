INACTIVES: Lions at Colts

Sep 11, 2016 at 08:14 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Indianapolis – Matthew Stafford will have all the offensive weapons at his disposal Sunday as both tight end Eric Ebron and receiver Golden Tate are active. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Tate has 189 receptions over the last two seasons, which is fifth most in the NFL, and has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last four games.

Ebron, who returned to practice on a full-time basis this week after injuring his ankle Aug. 6, is a matchup nightmare for defenses, and should play a big role in Detroit's passing game this season.

There's also good news on the defensive side of the ball, as starting defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker is active after being a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to a calf injury. Walker and Haloti Ngata will start in the middle of the Lions' defensive front.

The seven inactive players today for the Lions are: Running back Zach Zenner, linebacker Thurston Armbrister, offensive lineman Joe Dahl, defensive linemen Anthony Zettel and Stefan Charles, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and tight end Orson Charles.

Rookie running back Dwayne Washington is active ahead of Zenner, which means the rookie is steadily climbing the depth chart after an impressive preseason, and will be the team's third running back for the opener. Washington led the team in rushing yards 104 (5.8 average) and kickoff return average (39.8) in the preseason.

Second-year tackle Corey Robinson is the swing tackle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising