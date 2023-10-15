INACTIVES: Lions at Buccaneers 

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:55 PM
With the Detroit Lions already ruling seven players out on Friday's injury report for today's matchup in Tampa Bay, their inactive list is fairly straight forward.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), defensive back Brian Branch (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) and tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) are all inactive after being ruled out on Friday. Both Gibbs and Branch missed practice all week but were working off to the side with trainers and the hope is both will be back in the lineup next week for Detroit's game in Baltimore.

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was the one key question mark coming in as he's been dealing with a calf strain that flared up on Wednesday, but LaPorta is active. He's totaled 25 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games, becoming just the second tight end in NFL history to have at least 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his first five NFL contests.

"Yeah, I'm trying to see what he can't do right now because really, he's been really impressive handling it all," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said this week about his rookie tight end. "So, he's done a phenomenal job. He's a pro, as a rookie, he's a pro."

Rookie cornerback Khalil Dorsey was also questionable coming in after returning to practice from IR this week. Dorsey hasn't played since Week 1 dealing with an illness but is active and likely to play a key role on special teams for the Lions today.

Also inactive for the Lions are cornerback Steven Gilmore and defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

