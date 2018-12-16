INACTIVES: Lions at Bills

Dec 16, 2018 at 11:28 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions will be without some key contributors today in Buffalo due to injuries, with all three phases of the team impacted by the loss.

The team ruled out running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (knee), right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and defensive back Charles Washington (hamstring) on Friday's injury report.

Johnson, Wagner and Ellington are all starters on offense the Lions will have to replace today vs. the Bills' top-ranked defense.

In Wagner's case, the Lions will likely go with rookie fifth-round pick Tyrell Crosby at right tackle. He replaced Wagner when he suffered the concussion in Arizona last week.

Look for undrafted rookie Brandon Powell – along with others – to get some run in the slot in place of Ellington.

Hand, Detroit's good, young defensive lineman, left last week's game in the first quarter with a knee injury and will miss his first game of the season. He's currently the top rookie interior lineman in the NFL as graded by Pro Football Focus. The Lions will obviously feel his loss on defense.

Washington is one of Detroit's best special teams player and one of their gunners.

The Lions had six other players enter the game questionable with various ailments. Of those, cornerback Marcus Cooper Sr. (back) and Nick Bellore (ankle) will not be able to play and are inactive.

Second-year cornerback Teez Tabor is active for the first time in a few weeks to take the spot of Cooper. The Lions have used a combination of tight end Luke Willson and offensive lineman Joe Dahl to help with some of their fullback responsibilities in place of Bellore the last couple weeks.

