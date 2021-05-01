Lions draft cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The defensive trend for the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the NFL Draft continues with the selection of Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu with the 101st overall pick in Round 3.

A long and rangy cornerback at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Melifonwu was a two-year starter at Syracuse, who recorded 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 defended passes and an interception in 2020. He is the younger brother of Obi Melifonwu, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

"We compete and me being a younger brother I just want to do everything he does and do it better," Melifonwu said of his competitiveness with his older brother. "But from his end, he wants me to be better than him. He wants me to do things better. He wants me to perform better at everything, so I can't even say it's a rivalry, he just supports me in everything I do."

The Lions have a long-term need at cornerback. Melifonwu gives them a big corner to compete with Amani Oruwariye and Quinton Dunbar on the outside, and adds depth to a position that needs it.

Ifeatu Melifonwu photos

View photos of the Lions' 3rd round pick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB - Syracuse.

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
1 / 14

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (8), of Syracuse, tries to make a catch during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
2 / 14

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (8), of Syracuse, tries to make a catch during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
syracuse_melifonwu_ifeatu_2
3 / 14
Syracuse coach Dino Babers talks to Ifeatu Melifonwu during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)
4 / 14

Syracuse coach Dino Babers talks to Ifeatu Melifonwu during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)

Matt Bell/2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
syracuse_melifonwu_ifeatu_4
5 / 14
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
6 / 14

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal, left, makes a catch while defended by Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
7 / 14

Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal, left, makes a catch while defended by Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Noah Gray of Duke (86) attempts to catch a ball as Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) knocks it away during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
8 / 14

Tight end Noah Gray of Duke (86) attempts to catch a ball as Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) knocks it away during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) lines up during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 14

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) lines up during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson's Justyn Ross grabs a pass as Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu chases during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Steve Jacobs)
10 / 14

Clemson's Justyn Ross grabs a pass as Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu chases during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Steve Jacobs)

Steve Jacobs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) breaks up a pass intended for National Team wide receiver Desmond Fitzpatrick of Louisville (13) during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
11 / 14

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) breaks up a pass intended for National Team wide receiver Desmond Fitzpatrick of Louisville (13) during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
syracuse_melifonwu_ifeatu_1
12 / 14
syracuse_melifonwu_ifeatu_3
13 / 14
syracuse_melifonwu_ifeatu
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Like the two defensive tackles the Lions have already drafted on Day 2, Melifonwu is an athletic freak and terrific press corner with 4.48 40-yard dash speed and a 42-inch vertical. He was a wildcat quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back in high school.

"I feel like my size and athleticism definitely helps a lot," Melifonwu said. "Because I feel like I might be able to make up for things other corners can't. Honestly, it's always just a plus having technique and having athletic ability to go along with it. I think that definitely helps me in a lot of areas."

He really has an eye for the football with 20 passes defended in his 19 career starts.

Related Content

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' third-round selection of cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' third-round selection of defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
news

Lions draft defensive tackle Alim McNeill

With the 72nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' second-round selection of defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
news

Lions draft defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

With the 41st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' first-round selection of offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
news

Lions draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell

With the 7th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
news

Decker on board if Lions take OL in first round: 'I'd love it'

Left tackle Taylor Decker wouldn't mind if the Detroit Lions took an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Advertising