Lions draft cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

A long and rangy cornerback at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Melifonwu was a two-year starter at Syracuse, who recorded 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 defended passes and an interception in 2020. He is the younger brother of Obi Melifonwu, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

"We compete and me being a younger brother I just want to do everything he does and do it better," Melifonwu said of his competitiveness with his older brother. "But from his end, he wants me to be better than him. He wants me to do things better. He wants me to perform better at everything, so I can't even say it's a rivalry, he just supports me in everything I do."