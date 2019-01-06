How midseason Harrison trade changed Detroit's defense

As it turns out, one of Bob Quinn's most shrewd acquisitions during his time as Lions general manager came together in just a manner of hours.

His trade this season for Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison immediately changed the direction of Detroit's defense not only this season but for seasons to come.

"Really, it was a situation where, when you're evaluating trades, you have to really look at the scheme of the other team," Quinn said. "Because if you look at it, the Giants were kind of going through a little bit of a scheme change from last year to this year.