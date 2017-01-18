How Lions can improve in the division

"So I think that's definitely something that we study and look at in the offseason and during the season about how can we beat our division opponents. I mean I'd be naïve not to look at that."

The Lions lost both of their meetings this season to the Green Bay Packers, who won the division for the fifth time in the last six years.

Detroit split the season series against the Chicago Bears, and defeated the Minnesota Vikings twice.

Green Bay was Detroit's biggest obstacle to a division title this year, and that's been the case for a number of years now.

The Packers not only won the NFC North, but have beaten their first two playoff opponents to set up a berth in this weekend's NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

What areas can we point to in the two losses to the Packers as specific areas where Detroit has to get better if they're going to challenge Green Bay for the title moving forward?

Three things jump out right away.

*1. The need for defensive playmakers *

In both losses to the Packers, the Lions did not record a single turnover. No interceptions from the secondary or forced fumbles by the front seven. Nothing.

Detroit's defense also failed to get to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with any real consistency. That's not just sacks (3) and hits (6), but also limiting the damage he does outside of the pocket extending plays and running the ball. In two games vs. Detroit, Rodgers completed 42 of his 63 passes for 505 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions for a 130.6 passer rating.

A lack of difference makers in the front seven allowed Green Bay to rush for 276 yards in two contests against Detroit, affording them the opportunity to control both the line of scrimmage and the tempo on offense.