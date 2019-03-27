How differences between college game & NFL affect prospect evaluation

How many quarterbacks do we see in the college game nowadays taking snaps under center? How many even huddle up? A lot of offenses get their instruction from the sideline pre-snap.

"Some (quarterbacks) haven't even taken a snap for their entire playing career," Patricia said. "So, you can't forget about the small things, you can't forget about the little things."

Patricia told a story of a college quarterback coming into the NFL who had always played in the shotgun, and when he was asked to take a snap under center in his first NFL practice, he didn't know how.

The tight end position is another one that's becoming tough for NFL talent evaluators. How many players have experience lining up in-line? How many are asked to block consistently in college? Those are things all tight ends have to do in the NFL, so there's often some projection work that has to be done on these players. Can they do some of the things they'll be asked to do in the NFL without first seeing it on tape?