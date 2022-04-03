Holmes: Davis battled adversity last year, deserves second chance

"I will say the cool thing about JD, and I don't want to sound like a broken record, but I can tell you nothing but the truth, hearing him as much as he wanted to come back here to Detroit and that kind of started with me, him and Dan (Campbell) had a conversation before free agency had really kicked off and we had a lot of transparent discussion," Holmes said.

"He really liked what we were doing and it was cool to hear him talk about – even when he was in New York – just keeping up with some of the guys that was with us. He just said it felt like home."

Davis echoed those sentiments when he spoke to the media after re-signing with the Lions.