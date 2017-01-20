Highlights from Mel Kiper Jr.'s conference call

Jan 19, 2017 at 10:16 PM

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of the season, which kicks off the four months of draft prep leading into April's NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

Players will rise and fall, opinions will vary on which direction teams should go in the first round, but it is a popular time for a league that has no real offseason.

Kiper's first mock of the season has the Lions selecting Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams with the 21st pick.

"Williams (6-4, 250) is a fantastic pass-rushing talent who can be unblockable at times," Kiper wrote. "He had 19.5 sacks the past two seasons. Williams would have to put on some weight to play end in a 4-3, but his talent is undeniable.

"The Lions were second to last in sacks in 2016 (26), and Ezekiel Ansah had only two after a breakout 2015 season in which he had 14.5. This is a clear need, especially with few pass-rushers available in free agency."

As he always does when he releases a mock draft, Kiper spent time speaking with reporters via a conference call Thursday afternoon.

Here are some highlights from that call pertaining to the Lions:

On the Lions' pick at No. 21 and what pass rushers could be available:

"I don't think (Michigan's Taco Charleton) will be there (at No. 21)," Kiper said. "The best one I saw on the board when I did the projections, with Charlton gone, the best pass rusher was Tim Williams, the outside linebacker at Alabama, who you can move around and get a lot of use out of coming off that edge.

"It was a good season (for Williams), not spectacular. He looked like maybe even a top 10 pick going in based off what he did last year.

"There's some pass rushers if they want to reach a little bit and stretch it a little bit for a Charles Harris (Missouri) or a Derek Barnett (Tennessee). I'm not saying it's a stretch for Barnett. Barnett's going to have to test well to go back up where he was, which looked like a top 10 to 15 pick."

On RB help if the Lions decide they need it:

"I think right now it would certainly be something to consider if the back that you wanted was there," Kiper said. "If Dalvin Cook (Florida State) were there, yeah, I think you almost have to. Christian McCaffrey would make sense. I have him 15 on the board, you're picking at 21. D'onta Foreman out of Texas would be another one.

"If you're looking even farther down the line, there's some great depth at running back pretty much every year. It proved out last year. I liked Jordan Howard, look what he did (for the Bears). Paul Perkins (New York Giants). Both fifth-round picks. Kenneth Dixon (Baltimore) in the fourth round. A lot of these teams did really well picking running backs down the line.

"None of the final four teams in the NFL right now have a running back on the field who went in the first round that's making a key contribution. Of the 12 playoff teams, 11 of them had running backs that didn't go in the first round. The only one that did was Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas.

"You can find these guys and I'll give you a couple other names of guys in Day 3: Kareem Hunt at Toledo on a Day 3 pick, I think would make an awful lot of sense for somebody. I mentioned De'Angelo Henderson from Coastal Carolina, tremendously productive player, a player who has an awful lot of ability. This is another year where you can get running backs on Day 3 that can really come in and help your football team."

On this year's defensive class:

"This is a great defensive line draft and a great defensive draft in general," Kiper said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising